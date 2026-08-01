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Knife, Shame and Revenge: Brother stabs sister’s lover to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Frida night. The young man was in love with a girl from a different community.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 1, 2026, 5:18 PM IST
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Knife, Shame and Revenge: Brother stabs sister’s lover to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur | Image: AI

Knife, Shame and Revenge:  A shocking and gruesome incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where a man was stabbed to death in Shahjahanpur on Friday night. The young man was in love with a girl from a different community but things turned serious when the girl’s brother learned about their relationship. The victim, identified as Gautam Maurya, was stabbed to death by the girl’s brother and his three accomplices, News18 reported.

What Exactly Happened?

Learning of the affair, the girl’s brother became distraught and conspired a plan. The victim was lured out of the village by deception, the girl’s brother and his three friends were waiting for him. They started thrashing the victim and stabbed him to death.

Read more: UP Shocker: Private parts of 5-year-old student burned with hot knife for urinating in pants, teacher arrested

How the Accused Were Caught

After committing the crime, the girl’s brother was trying to flee the spot but was caught by a passerby, who saw him stabbing Maurya. He handed the accused to police.

A police team reached the crime scene and took the deceased’s body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The accused brother is in police custody and cops initiated further legal proceedings.

The Crime

The terrifying incident took place near Kamal Nainpur village. Gautam Maurya was a resident of Nainpur village. He was in love with a girl from a different community in his own village.

As per the report, the victim and the girl were in a relationship. When the girl’s brother learned about their relationship, he became furious and conspired to kill Maurya.

He, along with three other friends, lured the 20-year-old victim outside the village and stabbed him several times with knife. The victim died on the spot.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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