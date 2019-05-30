New Delhi: Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar has been inducted in the Modi Government, on Thursday, as he attended a meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, PM Modi’s residence. S Jaishankar, who was appointed as foreign secretary of India in 2015, was involved in the India-China negotiations to end the Doklam standoff and was serving as President, Tata Sons, Global Corporate Affairs, after the retirement.

Delhi: Former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar (File pic) also arrives at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (PM Modi’s residence). pic.twitter.com/sKJCz5zf39 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

He joined the foreign service in 1977 and worked as a special assistant to diplomat G. Parthasarathi.

He also served in Sri Lanka as First Secretary and political advisor to Indian Peacekeeping Force (IPKF) from 1988-1990.

Jaishankar, as a Joint Secretary (America) at the Ministry of External Affairs, played a key role in the successful negotiation of US-India civil nuclear agreement under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government when the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh aggressively pushed for the deal notwithstanding opposition from the allies. He was also involved in improving the defence cooperation during relief operations following the Indian Ocean Tsunami in 2004.

In 2006-07, he led the Indian team during the negotiations on the 123 Agreement with the United States.

As India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, from 2007-2009, he also helped in implementing the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) that expanded the Indian business presence in that country.

His tenure as India’s ambassador to China involved major developments in relations between the two countries. In 2012, Chinese passports showed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as parts of China and in response, he ordered visas issued to Chinese nationals showing those territories as parts of India.

In 2019, Jaishankar was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country.