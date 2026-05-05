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Know Kalita Majhi, who fought on Ausgram ticket and won; know her journey from earning Rs 2500 to becoming MLA

Know Kalita Majhi, who fought on Ausgram ticket and won; know her journey from earning Rs 2500 to becoming MLA

Kalita Majhi, once a domestic worker earning Rs 2,500, wins a Bengal Assembly seat on a BJP ticket. Scroll down to read her inspirational journey.

Kalita Majhi (Image: X)

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke the stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, many stories are coming out which highlight the resilience and set an example of great inspiration. One such story is that of Kalita Majhi, who has won from the Ausgram Assembly seat constituency on a BJP ticket. The story of Majhi is one of grit and determination. She defeated her competitor by a great margin of 12,535 votes. The most special part about her win is her background. From a domestic worker who earned Rs 2,500 every month to supporting her family, now, she has become a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Struggle of Kalita Majhi

Kalita Majhi comes from a weak background and had to let go of her educational journey midway because of facing economic hardships. Later, she worked in several households when her husband ensured they earned a living by working as a plumber. She started her political career as a booth-level worker almost a decade ago. She received the required recognition at the party through her grassroots and continuous efforts.

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Majhi’s victory in West Bengal

Kalita Majhi had earlier contested in the 2021 Assembly elections. However, she had lost back then. Now that the BJP gave her another chance in 2016, she transformed the previous loss into a prestigious win. The campaign of Majhi focuses on the direct voter outreach along with engaging with people from door to door. These factors together played a huge role in winning the seat.

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The victory of the woman is being seen to exemplify that grassroots leadership is also emerging in India. In addition, she has an extremely simple lifestyle and has a personal connection with the local communities, which help her in building trust with the people.

She belongs to a modest family in Purba Bardhaman district. While growing up, she faced financial difficulties and worked as a daily wage labourer too, with her father.

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The win of Kalita Majhi is special. It’s because she rose from earning Rs 2,500 to becoming a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the state.

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