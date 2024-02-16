‘Know You’ll Take Care Of My…’: Sonia Gandhi’s Emotional Letter To Rae Bareli, A Subtle Hint Of Priyanka’s Debut

The Gandhi family has a deep-rooted connection with Rae Bareli, as Sonia Gandhi's father-in-law, Firoz Gandhi, had won the seat in the first Lok Sabha elections. It has been a stronghold of the Congress party for many years.

Sonia Gandhi (PTI/Image)

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi dropped a subtle hint that a member of the Gandhi family might contest from the party’s stronghold of Rae Bareli in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In an open letter to the voters of the constituency, Sonia Gandhi, who is the current MP from Rae Bareli, informed them that she will not be contesting the elections due to failing health and age-related issues.

Trending Now

Expressing her gratitude to the people of Rae Bareli for their unwavering support towards her family since the first Lok Sabha elections in the country, Sonia Gandhi said, “I take pride in claiming that whatever I am today is because of your unconditional support. I have always done my best to honor your trust. Now, due to failing health and age issues, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha election.”

You may like to read

Asserting that her family’s ties with Rae Bareli run very deep, Gandhi signed off the one-page letter written in Hindi, saying: “My heart and soul will always be with you. I know that you, too, will take care of me and my family in every difficulty, just as you have been doing till now.”

“After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you. I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past,” wrote Sonia Gandhi amid the buzz of Priyanka Gandhi preparing to replace her in Rae Bareli as Congress candidate in upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Gandhi family has a deep-rooted connection with Rae Bareli, as Sonia Gandhi’s father-in-law, Firoz Gandhi, had won the seat in the first Lok Sabha elections. It has been a stronghold of the Congress party for many years. It is considered a prestigious constituency and has always been closely associated with the Gandhi family. The decision of Sonia Gandhi not to contest the upcoming elections has left the field open for a new candidate from the family.

The constituency witnessed defeat for the grand old party on three occasions since Independence. The first defeat came, soon after the 1975-77 ‘Emergency era’.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi’s decision to ‘call it quits’ from the heat of Lok Sabha elections, comes after her four consecutive terms as the MP from Rae Bareli.

Gandhi, reluctantly, made her debut in politics in 1999 and was elected as MP from Amethi. In the 2004 General elections, she was elected as an MP from Rae Bareli and led her party to power at the Centre.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.