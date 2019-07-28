New Delhi: Businessman and husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra on Sunday posted a message lauding India’s diversity and versatility, with an image of a ‘prophetic cow’.

Written in Hindi and English, Vadra’s post read, “Love India for its diversity and versatility!! You can go out in the streets and learn soo much … help people, and see the appreciation in their large genuine smiles and get roses in return… You could also know your future by a sacred cow, who nods its head in agreement. Love being part of this amazing country.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court last Thursday adjourned hearings in a plea filed by Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora challenging certain sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The two also sought quashing of the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against them over which they are facing a probe.

A Division Bench of the court presided by Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra posted the matter for hearing on August 21. The court, however, dismisses as withdrawn another plea of both petitioners seeking no coercive action against them as both had been already granted anticipatory bail by the trial court.

With IANS inputs