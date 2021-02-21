Ayodhya (UP): An octogenarian man Mohammad Sharif from Faizabad district in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya who is fondly known as ‘Sharif Chacha’ is currently bedridden and awaiting treatment. Sharif, who is known for cremating thousands of unclaimed bodies and was conferred with Padma Shri by the government last year on Republic Day. Also Read - CC vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction South African T20 Challenge Match 5: Captain Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Cape Cobras vs Titans at Kingsmead, Durban at 1:30 PM IST February 21 Sunday

However, his family is going through a financial crisis and they were still hoping for some pension to Sharif against his award so that they could afford his treatment.

Speaking to news agency ANI, ill and bed-ridden Mohammed Sharif said: "I heard the news about it on TV but have not received the award so far. I fell ill nearly two months ago."

His family members said that he had performed the last rites of many unclaimed dead bodies irrespective of their religion for 27 years.

A family member of the Padma Shri awardee said, “He got bed-ridden because of his deteriorating health condition. The financial situation of the family is not good. We have a large family living in a rented house for almost 70 years. He is yet to receive the medallion and citation of the award. He is taken care of by his sons and grandchildren.”

“We are not getting any kind of financial help,” the family said.

Commenting on Sharif’s condition, BJP MP Lallu Singh, who had recommended his name for the award, has assured of all necessary help in the matter.

Last year, Sharif had received an invitation for ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, the 80-year-old did not attend the event due to his poor health.

(With ANI inputs)