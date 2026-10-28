Kochi Mercedes Hit-And-Run Case: Police Commissioner transferred, four personnel suspended for negligence involving judge’s son

Serious questions have been raised about the police's initial response to the death of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan, who was hit by a Mercedes car in Kochi, Kerala. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala admitted police lapses, following which Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar was transferred and four police officers were suspended.

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Kochi Mercedes Hit-And-Run Case: Police Commissioner transferred, four personnel suspended for negligence involving judge's son (Pic: X)

Following a fatal accident involving a Mercedes car in Kochi, Kerala, questions are being raised about the police’s handling. The 17-year-old son of an additional district judge is accused of driving the car. 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan died in the accident. Public outrage grew following the police’s initial actions and the minor’s release on bail. As the controversy deepened, the government transferred Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar. State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also admitted that serious lapses were committed by the police in the initial stages of the investigation.

The accident, which raised questions about police action after the accident, occurred on October 25th in Kochi. It is alleged that a Mercedes-Benz car hit a scooter, killing Jayabalakrishnan. The car was reportedly being driven by the minor son of an additional district judge. Just hours after the accident, the police released him from the police station on bail. This decision sparked outrage among the deceased’s family and local residents. The family alleged that attempts were being made to undermine the case.

Judge’s house searched, CCTV footage collected

On Tuesday, a day before the transfer of the Police Commissioner, the police searched the house of the concerned judge. During this, CCTV footage was also collected for investigation. Earlier, the judge was made an accused under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act. Under this provision, in case a minor commits an offence by driving a vehicle, his guardian or the registered owner of the vehicle can be held responsible. According to PTI, the Kerala High Court had given permission to initiate legal action against the judge on Monday.

Home Minister Admits Police Negligence

Speaking on the matter in the Assembly on Tuesday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that the police initially failed to invoke the appropriate legal sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He said that after learning of the case, he spoke with the Director General of Police (DGP). Additional Superintendent of Police P. Vijayan was subsequently asked to meet with the victim’s family and gather information about the case. After receiving the officer’s report, action was taken on the allegations of negligence.

Four policemen suspended

According to the Home Minister, four policemen have been suspended to determine responsibility in the case. These include a circle inspector, a station house officer (SHO), a sub-inspector, and an assistant civil police officer. The police commissioner has also been transferred amid questions raised in the case. The government has indicated that any shortcomings and negligence revealed in the investigation will be taken seriously.