Kochi: To celebrate the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday (March 8), Kerala’s Kochi Metro Rail is offering unlimited free Metro rides to all-female passengers. The Kochi Metro Railway issued a statement saying, “On March 8, International Women’s Day, women can travel on the Kochi Metro for free. As part of the Women’s Day celebrations, various events will be organized at various stations.”Also Read - Watch These 5 Movies That Celebrate Powerful Women in Indian Cinema

Not only this but to mark this special occasion, women staff would be station controllers in 10 major stations of the Metro on March 8, KMRL informed. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Kochi Metro wrote, “Unlimited free ride from any station to any station on Kochi Metro for women on Women’s Day. On March 8, International Women’s Day, women can travel on the Kochi Metro for free. As part of the Women’s Day celebrations, various events will be organized at various stations.” Also Read - Kerala Unlock | Kochi Metro Rail UPDATE: KMRL To Resume Services From July 1 After 53 Days, Important Details Here

As part of the Women's Day celebrations, various events will be organized at various stations.

As per reports, several attractive competitions and various events will also be organized at various stations of Kochi Metro as a part of the Women’s Day celebrations.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. International Women’s Day, started on March 9, 1911, from Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. 64 years later, in 1975, the United Nations decided to celebrate the entire year as ‘International Women’s Year’, with a focus to emphasize on social, economic, cultural, historical, and political achievements by women. And in 1977 the UN declared March 8 as ‘International Women’s Day’.