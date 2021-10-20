Kochi: Public Sector company Kochi Metro Rail Limited(KMRL) has decided to cut 50 per cent metro fare during the non-peak hours from Wednesday, Oct 20. As per the new decision, passengers using Kochi metro will be able to travel with 50 per cent discount during non-peak hours which will begin from 6 AM to 8 PM and 8 PM to 10 PM.Also Read - Step-by-Step Guide on How Delhi People Can Connect to Free Wi-Fi on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

As per the report published in The New Indian Express, the authorities of Kochi Metro Rail Limited have confirmed that the discounted fare rate will not be applicable for passengers travelling during the other remaining hours of the metro service.

According to the KMRL officials, the decision has been taken with an aim to boost the daily ridership of the metro services. The fare cut has been made during the hours when the services recorded the lowest ridership.

Presently, you need to pay a minimum of Rs 10 for the Kochi metro. As reported by The Indian Express, the metro fare for travelling from Aluva to Petta is Rs 60.

“In a survey conducted by KMRL to obtain the feedback from customers, majority of respondents opined that the fares need to be reduced. Hence, the agency has decided to reduce fares during non-peak hours,” said a KMRL officer to The New Indian Express.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, the daily ridership of Kochi Metro had crossed a total of 68,000.