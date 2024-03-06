Kochi Metro: SN Junction To Tripunithura Stretch Inaugurated, To Have 25 Stations; Ticket Price, Routes

Kochi Metro Latest Update: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new metro line from S.N Junction to Tripunithura via video conferencing, marking the completion of the first phase of the Kochi Metro project. The construction of the metro line from Aluva to Tripunithura, which spans a distance of 28.125 km and includes 25 stations, came at a cost of Rs 7,377 crore. The inauguration ceremony was followed by the departure of the first train, carrying disabled children, from the Tripunithura station to Aluva, with public services set to commence shortly thereafter.

Kochi Metro Expected ticket price

The ticket price for the journey from Aluva to Tripunithura terminal is set at Rs 75, with an initial discounted rate of Rs 60 offered by KMRL. This move is expected to encourage more commuters to opt for the metro services, potentially increasing the daily ridership to 1 lakh passengers. The extension of the metro line to Tripunithura is strategically advantageous as it caters to passengers from both the eastern and southern parts of Ernakulam.

Will ease traffic, facilitate eamless connectivity

The proximity of the Tripunithura railway station to the metro station is likely to attract more passengers, facilitating seamless connectivity between different modes of transportation. The expansion of the metro network is a positive step towards enhancing urban mobility and reducing traffic congestion in Kochi. With improved accessibility and affordability, the Kochi Metro is poised to become a preferred choice for daily commuters in the region, offering a sustainable and efficient transportation solution.

