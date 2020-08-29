New Delhi: Soon after the MHA issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’, allowing more activities outside containment zones, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) stated that Kochi Metro services will resume operations from Sept 7. In the first phase, the service will run at intervals of 20 minutes from 7 am to 8 pm. Also Read - Unlock 4: International Flights to Remain Suspended Till September 30? Know Here

"As part of Unlock 4 guidelines by Centre, Kochi Metro services to resume operations from Sept 7. In the first phase, the service will run at intervals of 20 minutes from 7 am to 8 pm. The service is in full compliance with COVID-19 standards", the KMRL said in a statement.

It added,"The train will stop for 20 seconds at each station, and open the doors of the train in this time for air circulation. Seats for passengers are marked inside the train, keeping the social distance."

Earlier in the day, in a reprieve for many people seeking to resume travel through public transport, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to allow the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner.

“Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA”, said a statement issued by MHA.