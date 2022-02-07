New Delhi: A train accident has happened near Paharpur station of Dhanbad Railway Division of East Central Railway. Coaching Special MT train coming from Koderma to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junction Gomo derailed near Paharpur. The accident happened at 5:10 am in the morning. The accident happened on the down line. After this, many trains including New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi Sealdah Rajdhani Express, where they stopped. Train operations are still disrupted.Also Read - 5 Superfoods to Keep a Track of Thyroid Health

This is a developing story