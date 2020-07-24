Kohima Lockdown News: Ahead of the seven-day total lockdown in Kohima municipal area, from July 25-31, which comes into effect from tomorrow, the Nagaland government on Friday exempted Department of Animal Husbandry and staff of Guwahati High Court’s Kohima Bench from the shutdown. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Sunday Shutdown to Begin Early in Coimbatore This Week

In an order today, the Kohima Deputy Commissioner's Office said, "The department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and staff of the Guwahati High Court, Kohima Bench, are also hereby exempted from the purview of the total lockdown measures. All other provisions of the total lockdown order dated 23rd July shall remain status quo".

"Failure to comply with this order shall invite strict penal actions as per the provisions of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and other provisions wherever applicable", the order further stated.

Nagaland Government exempts Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, and staff of Guwahati High Court, Kohima Bench from 'total lockdown' of Kohima Municipal area under Kohima Sadar jurisdiction from 25th July to 31st July. pic.twitter.com/lfTYJuL7gy — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Notably, with the number of coronavirus cases rising in Kohima, the state government had on Thursday announced total lockdown of Kohima municipal area under Kohima Sadar jurisdiction for one week from July 25 to 31.

During this period, the government had announced, all public movement, except for medical emergencies, shall remain banned. Also, shops except for pharmacies outside the sealed area and all religious places will remain closed.

Religious services, congregations, movement of commercial/private vehicles and gathering of people at public places within the residential areas have also been banned. While marriages would not be allowed, not more than 20 people would be allowed at funerals/last rites.

Nagaland has thus far registered a total of 1,237 cases of coronavirus. Of these, 707 are active cases and 530 have recovered while no death has taken place.