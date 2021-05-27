New Delhi: The second wave of COVID 19 in India has hit harder, throwing people off the newly found normalcy all over again. People are fighting hard to survive this COVID wave by searching for plasma donors, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and medicines. Along with the above challenges, one often overlooked yet truly painful effect of suffering from COVID 19 is the food crisis. People are stuck in isolation and are away from their relatives, their children, and their parents. Also Read - Our Vaccine Highly Effective on COVID-19 Variant Prevalent in India: Pfizer To Govt

If such isolated people or the homemaker is afflicted with COVID then cooking food for themselves or their loved ones is an extremely difficult option for them. The lack of nutritious food is also affecting the rapid recovery of the patients and a sense of chaos & instability is arising in their minds.

Being a responsible media organization, ZEE Media is using its widespread and established platform to reach out to the people and help them bring some ease to their lives. ZEE Media came up with an initiative called "Koi Bhi Bhukha Na Soe" and through 6 of their channels extending help to all those who are stuck due to the pandemic and are in need of nutritious food for themselves and their loved ones irrespective of which state they live in.

This initiative has reached out to various organizations/individuals who are going out of their way to help people by providing free food services in their area in such circumstances. Post thorough verification of the contact details and services they are uploaded on the website. The contact details are geographically listed for ease of discovery. Those who are not able to cook food at home will just need to go on the link embedded on the website to find the verified contacts of free food service providers available in their area and can directly contact them on their number. Additionally, more such verified contacts of these COVID warriors will be added to the microsite page. We believe that this initiative can be helpful to thousands of people and will make their life easier during the pandemic. They do not have to scamper around for information anymore.

ZEE Hindustan, ZEE Rajasthan, ZEE Bihar Jharkhand, ZEE 24 Ghanta, ZEE 24 Kalak and ZEE Odisha is promoting this muheem, ensuring the message spreads out to the entire HSM market along with Bengal, Odisha, and Gujarat. With promos playing out multiple times, anchors talking about this in the bulletins, social media posts, and others, the endeavor is to spread the muheem as far and wide as possible.

The role of such a trustworthy platform goes beyond providing factual news about the pandemic. The platform can reach far deeper into the houses of all people and help them out in their daily life. Apart from this, the channels are already working along with experts like doctors and researchers to keep our viewers informed with correct news amidst the uncertainty and viewers have shown their trust in their engagement with the brand.

While we are witnessing the exponential growth of challenges, at the same time we are also witnessing the sheer will and determination of Indians to come out of this successfully together. Many are showing support to the infected families by going out of their way to help them in whichever way possible and it brings hope for a better future. This humble initiative “Koi Bhi Bhukha Na Soe” will help in amplifying such selfless services.