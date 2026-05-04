Kolathur Election Results Live Updates: M K Stalin seeks another win as DMK takes on AIADMK, BJP in Chennai stronghold

Kolathur Election Results Live Updates: Polling has concluded, sealing the fate of all candidates in the Kolathur constituency in the EVMs. Voter turnout in the seat has reached 86.04% so far. Considered a key constituency, Kolathur is known for its diverse electorate and its influence on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. The outcome here is closely watched, as it often sees intense contests among major parties and plays a significant role in shaping the state’s governance.

All about Kolathur Election Results 2026

In the 2026 contest, M K Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, P. Santhanakrishnan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and VS Babu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are among the top contenders.

Also read: Assembly Elections Results 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

What happened in Kolathur Election Results 2021?

In the previous Assembly election held in 2021, M. K. Stalin of the DMK secured victory from Kolathur, defeating Aadhirajaram of the AIADMK by a margin of 70,384 votes. The constituency falls under the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Also read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

What happened in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy won the Chennai North parliamentary seat with a margin of 3,39,222 votes, defeating Royapuram Manoharan of the AIADMK. Stay tuned for the latest updates, candidate details, and key insights from this crucial constituency.

2026 Assembly Elections: Most probable chief ministerial candidates for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal

Kolathur Election Results 2026: Who are the top candidates?

Candidate Name Party M. K. Stalin DMK P. Santhanakrishnan AIADMK V. S. Babu TVK Soundarapandian NTK

Stalin meets alliance leaders to enquire about victory prospects

After meeting his party’s senior leaders ahead of the Assembly poll counting on May 4, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday met DMK’s alliance leaders and discussed the victory prospects.

Also read: FOR FULL COVERAGE: ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

After his four-day vacation at Kodaikanal, Stalin met his party’s senior leaders twice and discussed the ground situation in their respective regions, a report by PTI news agency said.

Following this, the DMK chief met the state Congress committee president, K Selvaperunthagai and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) General Secretary E R Eswaran at his party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.