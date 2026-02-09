Home

Kolhapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Congress takes massive lead, ahead in 12 seats

Congress candidates Jitendra Gopal Deshmukh and Jyotsna Ganesh Ghadge won in Pedgaon and Daithana, and Ajit Warpudkar also claimed victory in Lohgaon.

Kolhapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: The Congress Party has gained a major lead in Kolhapur ZP poll. According to the reports, Congress is ahead in 12 seats while NCP in 11. In the Parbhani Zilla Parishad elections, Dilip Prabhakarrao Deshmukh of the BJP won in Zari, while Suchita Anandrao Bharose and Pooja Anil Sawant of the Shiv Sena secured victories in Takli Bobde and Pingli, respectively. Congress candidates Jitendra Gopal Deshmukh and Jyotsna Ganesh Ghadge won in Pedgaon and Daithana, and Ajit Warpudkar also claimed victory in Lohgaon.

Dhananjay Sawant, an independent candidate from Jawala in the Paranda taluka of Dharashiv, emerged victorious. The nephew of Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Tanaji Sawant, Dhananjay, chose to contest as an independent candidate after rebelling against his party.

Kolhapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List:

Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad election results for 2026 Winners List:

According to a Loksatta update, here are the Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad election results for 2026:

Handrail – Suyog Kamble (Shiv Sena)

Guhagar Gana – Pranav Polekar (Shiv Sena)

Vaddahsol – Prateek Matkar (Shiv Sena)

Talwade – Samiksha Chavan (Thackeray group)

Gambling – Ramesh Sood (Shiv Sena)

Dhopeshwar – Prasad Kuvalekar (Shiv Sena)

Skin – Sonali Thukarul (Shiv Sena)

Skin – Ajay Kashingkar (Thackeray group)

Rajapur Panchayat Committee

Vaddahsol Gan – Gautam Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

Raipatan Gana – Umesh Paradkar (Shiv Sena)

Talwade Gana – Bhamini Sutar (Thackeray group)

Tamhane Gana – Yogi Dange (Thackeray group)

Kelavali Gana – Bhagyashree Lad (Shiv Sena)

Gambling gana – Prasad Moharkar (Shiv Sena)

Dhopeshwar Gana – Yogesh Maps (Independent)

Pendkhale Gana – Rajesh Gurav (Shiv Sena)

Ansure Gana – Dipali Medhekar (Thackeray group)

Shringarataali – Pramod Gandhi (MNS)

Spade – Rupesh Pawaskar (Rebel)

Mirjole Gana – Vaibhav Patil (Shiv Sena)

Bhambed Group – Vinaya Gangan (Shiv Sena)

Bhambed Gana – Shailesh Khamkar (BJP)

Prabhavanalli Gana – Umesh Patki (Shiv Sena)

Agloli Group – Vikrant Jadhav (Thackeray Group)

The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis elections in Maharashtra began on Monday morning at 10 am. A voter turnout of 68.28 per cent was recorded on Sunday. Parbhani registered the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, followed by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79 per cent.

