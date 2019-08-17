Kolkata: Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in Kolkata have thrown normal life out of gear, leaving at least four people dead and several others injured. Flight operations at the Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were also affected as the rains continued to lash the city for a second consecutive day.

Further, waterlogging was also reported at various places in the city which led to traffic jam and caused inconvenience to people.

West Bengal: Water-logging in parts of Kolkata after rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/nhOD3MigrW — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

The MeT department has predicted heavy rains in many parts of the state for the next few four hours. 70-110 mm rainfall is in the forecast for the next 24 hours.

“Intermittent spells of moderate rain and thundershower at many places with few heavy spells and moderate lightning will occur over Bankura, Bardhaman, Birbhum, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkatta, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Midnapore, Purulia, South Twenty-Four Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur during next 6-12 hours,” SkyMet reported.

On Friday, Kolkata received torrential rains and thunderstorms with lightning that was said to continue for the following two days.