Kolkata airport gets bomb threat via email, security measures intensified

The Kolkata Airport received a bomb threat via an email following which an security has been tightened in the area.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 8, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Kolkata airport gets bomb threat via email, security measures intensified
The Kolkata Airport received a bomb threat on Thursday via an email. Representational image

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Bose International Airport received a bomb threat email on Thursday. The mail claimed that an explosive had been planted inside the airport and threatened to blow up the facility.

Security had been beefed up across the airport following the threat and the area has been placed under tight security.

Read more: Bomb Scare on IndiGo Kolkata-Shillong flight 6E3074, passengers deboarded, probe on

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is currently conducting a thorough search of the airport premises as part of the security response.

Similar threats in the past

Kolkata airport has been targeted by similar bomb threat emails on several occasions. In earlier cases, security checks found the threats to be hoaxes.

Back in February, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Shillong was delayed after a bomb threat note was found onboard. Passengers were evacuated as security agencies conducted checks, but no suspicious items were found. The flight later departed safely, with IndiGo cooperating with authorities as per standard operating procedures.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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