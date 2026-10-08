Kolkata airport gets bomb threat via email, security measures intensified

The Kolkata Airport received a bomb threat via an email following which an security has been tightened in the area.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/kolkata-airport-gets-bomb-threat-via-email-security-measures-intensified-8534044/ Copy

The Kolkata Airport received a bomb threat on Thursday via an email. Representational image

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Bose International Airport received a bomb threat email on Thursday. The mail claimed that an explosive had been planted inside the airport and threatened to blow up the facility.

Security had been beefed up across the airport following the threat and the area has been placed under tight security.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is currently conducting a thorough search of the airport premises as part of the security response.

Similar threats in the past

Kolkata airport has been targeted by similar bomb threat emails on several occasions. In earlier cases, security checks found the threats to be hoaxes.

Back in February, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Shillong was delayed after a bomb threat note was found onboard. Passengers were evacuated as security agencies conducted checks, but no suspicious items were found. The flight later departed safely, with IndiGo cooperating with authorities as per standard operating procedures.