Massive Fire Breaks Out at Check-in Counter Inside Kolkata Airport, Fire Tenders Rushed | Watch
Massive fire breaks out at a check-in counter inside Kolkata airport. Several fire tenders rushed at the spot. Pax being evacuated from the check in zone of departures as the entire airport has been engulfed by smoke
Kolkata: Massive fire broke out at a check-in counter inside Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport on Wednesday. According to initial reports, the blaze erupted in front of couter number 16. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but a short circuit might likely be the reason.
#Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at a check-in counter inside Kolkata airport. Several fire tenders rushed at the spot. Pax being evacuated from the check in zone of departures as the entire airport has been engulfed by smoke @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/o1cEjVli53
— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) June 14, 2023
Fire Breaks out at #KolkataAirport@Zee24Ghanta pic.twitter.com/q1eXHVeHTm
— Moupia Nandy (@MoupiaNandy) June 14, 2023
Fire breaks out inside Kolkata Airport. pic.twitter.com/92IkdvhvBq
— Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) June 14, 2023
