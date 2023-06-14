Home

News

India

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Check-in Counter Inside Kolkata Airport, Fire Tenders Rushed | Watch

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Check-in Counter Inside Kolkata Airport, Fire Tenders Rushed | Watch

Massive fire breaks out at a check-in counter inside Kolkata airport. Several fire tenders rushed at the spot. Pax being evacuated from the check in zone of departures as the entire airport has been engulfed by smoke

Fire at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata: Massive fire broke out at a check-in counter inside Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport on Wednesday. According to initial reports, the blaze erupted in front of couter number 16. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but a short circuit might likely be the reason.

#Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at a check-in counter inside Kolkata airport. Several fire tenders rushed at the spot. Pax being evacuated from the check in zone of departures as the entire airport has been engulfed by smoke @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/o1cEjVli53 — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) June 14, 2023

You may like to read

Fire breaks out inside Kolkata Airport. pic.twitter.com/92IkdvhvBq — Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) June 14, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.