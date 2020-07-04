New Delhi: Passengers Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad will not land in Kolkata between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday. This comes amid rise in novel coronavirus cases in the country. Also Read - Twitter Erupts in Memes After Protest From Kolkata Goes Viral, Trends #Zomato as Employees Quit Job-Burn Company T-Shirts

"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Kolkata airport said on Twitter on Saturday.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.