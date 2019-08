New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly’s son Akash Mukherjee was on late Thursday night detained by Kolkata police after he drove his car into a wall near Golf Green area of the city.

Reportedly, Akash Mukherjee lost control of his car and drove it into the wall. He is currently undergoing a medical examination to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

No injuries or casualties from the accident have been reported so far.

More details awaited