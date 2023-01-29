Kolkata Bound Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Bird Strike

Lucknow: A Kolkata bound Air Asia flight made emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday after it was hit by a bird. Air Asia Flight i5-319 returned to Lucknow airport, from where it was scheduled to operate from, after it encountered a bird strike during take-off roll. Therefore, the plane has been grounded and further inspection is underway, said AIC Connect spokesperson as reported by ANI.

More details are awaited on the story.