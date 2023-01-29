Top Recommended Stories
Kolkata Bound Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Bird Strike
The Kolkata bound Air Asia aircraft has now been grounded and further inspection is underway.
Lucknow: A Kolkata bound Air Asia flight made emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday after it was hit by a bird. Air Asia Flight i5-319 returned to Lucknow airport, from where it was scheduled to operate from, after it encountered a bird strike during take-off roll. Therefore, the plane has been grounded and further inspection is underway, said AIC Connect spokesperson as reported by ANI.
More details are awaited on the story.
