Home

News

India

Kolkata-Bound Air India Flight From Delhi Delayed Over ‘Unavailabity Of Pilots’, Passengers Stranded At IGI Airport

Kolkata-Bound Air India Flight From Delhi Delayed Over ‘Unavailabity Of Pilots’, Passengers Stranded At IGI Airport

The flight was supposed to take off at 9 PM IST from Delhi.

Kolkata-bound Air India Flight Delayed For More Than Four Hours, Passengers Stranded At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Several passengers were stranded at the Indira Gandhi (IGI) airport as a Kolkata-bound Air India flight from Delhi was delayed for several hours. The Air India flight AI 762 was scheduled to take off from Delhi to Kolkata at 9 PM IST on Wednesday.

Trending Now

However, the flight was been delayed due to the “unavailability of pilots” and several passengers including senior citizens were stranded at the airport.

You may like to read

Passengers said they received an SMS at 7 PM that the flight will be delayed for over two hours. The message stated that the boarding time was updated to 11 PM.

“Hello Guest, Your Air India booking with us has a schedule change. Your updated flight timings for PNR 6W84JH are, AI762 DEL to CCU Booking Class : S Dep : 05JUL at 23:00 and Arr : 06JUL at 01:10.Please click https://bit.ly/44IY84q to view other possible options for your travel. Air India looks forward to welcoming you on board!-Air India” said Air India in the message.

“This is total mismanagement from Air India. It was not expected from such a prestigious airlines who have served for so many decades. Moreover, the Air India officials do not have a simple courtesy to provide any food for the passengers,” said one of the passengers on the flight, who didn’t wish to be named.

AI 762 – This @airindia flight on Delhi-Kolkata route was scheduled to depart IGI International Airport on July 5, 2023 at 9PM IST. First they delay the flight for 2 hours and then 1 more hour as one of the co-pilots didn’t arrive even after being 3 hours late. Disappointing 😊 — Koushik Paul (@KoushikPaul1994) July 5, 2023

As per the Air India officials the cabin crew for this flight has been diverted to another flight and they don’t know when the flight will take off. There are many senior citizens and a kid is now unwell due to suffocation.

As of now, the flight is yet to take off as several passengers complained that Air India officials have not responded to their queries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES