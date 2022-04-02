Ranchi: A Kolkata-bound flight was on Saturday grounded at the Ranchi airport after it developed a technical snag, officials told news agency PTI. The technical snag was detected while the aircraft was taking off from the airport.Also Read - IndiGo Increases Pilots' Salaries By 8% As Regular Flight Operations Resume In India

"The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair works," Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI.

The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 AM when the snag was detected. However, the airport authorities said alternative arrangements were made for the passengers.