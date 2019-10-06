Kolkata: The Beliaghata 33 Pally Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata has landed itself into a controversy after they allegedly played a recording of the “azaan”. This led to an outrage on social media, following which, a local lawyer sent a complaint to the Beliaghata police, seeking action, Indian Express reported.

The complainant Santanu Singha has named 10 people, including the club secretary of the puja pandal, the report by the leading daily said.

The advocate has said in his complaint that the accused have been “categorically involved in disturbing the peace and tranquillity in the State of West Bengal by allowing to run Azaan in the Durga Puja Pandal which has come to my knowledge by the video forwarded to me by Vishwa Hindu Parishad”, the report said.

“The said video categorically show that Azaan is being played in the Durga Puja Pandal and as such it has hit the sentiments of the Hindu religion and against the rules of the Society. The said persons have intentionally played AZAAN in the sacred Durga Puja Pandel and therefore with deliberate intent has wounded religious feelings,” it further read, as reported by Indian Express.

The report stated that police are tracking posts related to the pandal on social media.

The puja organisers that their theme this year aims to spread peace across various religions.