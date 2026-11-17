Kolkata: Conductor hacked with chopper in fare dispute with women passengers

In a disturbing incident, a man in West Bengal's Kolkata attacked a bus conductor in with a chopper. The incident involved women who were not from the state leading to a dispute between the group and the conductor.

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A bus conductor was attacked by a chopper in Kolkata following a dispute. File image

A bus conductor was allegedly attacked with a chopper by a group of youths in the city following a dispute over bus fare involving three women apparently from outside West Bengal, police said on Tuesday. The conductor, identified as Deepak Mondal, sustained multiple injuries to his abdomen and hands in the attack and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, they said.

“An attempt-to-murder complaint has been lodged at Pragati Maidan police station in connection with the incident. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the accused,” a senior police officer said. The incident occurred near the VIP bus stop along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on Sunday.

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Mondal, a conductor attached to the Rajabazar depot, was on duty on a T-10 bus heading towards Malancha when three women boarded the vehicle at the VIP bus stop around 3.30 pm. “According to the complaint, when the bus had travelled some distance, Mondal asked the women to pay their fares. They allegedly refused, following which he asked them to produce identity documents to establish their eligibility for free travel under the state’s women-friendly bus travel scheme,” he said.

An argument then broke out between the conductor and the three passengers. One of the women allegedly slapped Mondal when he insisted that they purchase tickets. “The women subsequently got off the bus near Ghatakpukur,” he said. Later, at around 8 pm, when the bus was returning with passengers after completing its scheduled journey, a group of around five youths allegedly intercepted it near the same VIP stop, the officer said.

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The youths abused the driver before one of them boarded the bus and repeatedly struck Mondal with a chopper. The conductor collapsed in a pool of blood, while the attackers fled when other passengers tried to intervene. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. “We have received a complaint of attempted murder in connection with the incident. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and efforts are underway to identify those involved and establish the sequence of events,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Arjun Singh met the injured conductor and assured him of all possible assistance. Mondal has also been granted paid leave and advised to return to work only after making a full recovery. Mondal, a resident of Jaynagar, was assured that the department would extend all support during his treatment and recovery. The state government recently introduced free bus travel for women who can establish their West Bengal residency through valid identity documents. Women from outside the state are required to purchase tickets under the existing guidelines.