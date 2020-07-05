New Delhi: Amid rising Coronavirus cases in Kolkata, authorities set up 18 containment zones in the city over the last three days. Bengal reported 743 COVID cases on Saturday in a highest single-day spike, of which, Kolkata registered 242 cases alone. The total COVID cases in Kolkata now stand at 6,864. Also Read - International Flights: Air India to Operate 36 Flights Between India And US From July 11-19 Under Vande Bharat Mission | Check Details

Most of these contained zones are located in South Kolkata. Here’s the list: Also Read - Ahmedabad: 19 New Micro-containment Zones Identified | Total Contained Areas Rise to 99

Soth Kolkata

Four in Bhowanipore

Two each in Alipore and Tollygunge

One in Panditiya Road, Mukundapur, Gariahat and Lake Road Also Read - Use TrueNat machines, Increase Testing Capacity: UP CM Adityanath Orders Containment Plan For Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad

North Kolkata

Four in Ultadanga-Kankurgachi

Two in Bagbazar

Meanwhile, Airport Authority of India-run Kolkata Airport on Saturday said that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from six domestic destinations for nearly a fortnight, as of now, from July 6. Accordingly, flight services to the West Bengal capital from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad will be suspended from July 6 to 19.

In a tweet, Kolkata Airport had said: “It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from June 6 to 19 or till further orders, whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”