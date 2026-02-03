Home

Kolkata, Dhaka Earthquake: Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strike Myanmar | Watch

Kolkata recorded an earthquake on Tuesday evening. Several people took to social media to share about their experience, while also checking with others if they felt the tremors.

Strong tremors have been felt in Kolkata, West Bengal, and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Myanmar on Tuesday evening, with strong tremors also felt in Kolkata and various parts of Bangladesh. As per the EMSC data, the earthquake struck 70 miles east of Akyab in Myanmar. Tremors were also reported from various parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata and the neighbouring Bangladesh. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

It is important to note that this is the third felt earthquake in Myanmar in the last 71 hours, according to EMSC. So far, there is no report of any damage.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was somewhere in Myanmar. We are ascertaining the details and trying to pinpoint its exact location. It had a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale,” the official told PTI.

Residents of high-rise buildings and office employees said they experienced the tremors from the earthquake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the earthquake.A 3.9-magnitude earthquake had struck Myanmar on January 26.

