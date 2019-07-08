New Delhi: The decomposed body of an octogenarian woman was recovered from her residence in south Kolkata, West Bengal, almost six months after her son’s body was found in a similar state.

The body of 82-year-old Chhaya Chatterjee was found after the neighbours complained to the police of a foul smell from the flat on Rakhal Mukherjee Road in Sarsuna area of south Kolkata.

It was suspected that Chhaya died nearly three days ago but her husband and daughter did not cremate the body or tell anyone about it. Preliminary investigation also revealed that the woman’s husband and daughter were living with the corpse in the same room.

“Necessary arrangements have been made to remove the body and arrange for the cremation. An investigation is on to determine the reason of the death,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The neighbours told the police that the Chatterjee family did not have a lot of interaction with anyone, especially after the death of the 57-year-old son, Debashish Chatterjee.

“Primary questioning reveals that the family members behaved in a similar manner during their son’s death and refrained from informing anyone about the incident. The neighbours informed police after a foul smell started coming from the flat,” an officer from Sarsuna police station said.

The family had kept all the doors and windows of their second floor flat closed to stop the smell from escaping and even stopped coming out of the house to buy food items in an attempt to hide the death.

With IANS inputs