New Delhi: A major fire broke out at the popular FD Block Durga Puja pandal in Salt Lake area of Kolkata on Wednesday morning. The entire Durga idol, along with the pandal decorations has been ravaged in flames before the puja committee could conduct idol immersion. Also Read - West Bengal: 5 Killed as Boat Capsizes During Durga Idol Immersion in Murshidabad

According to reports, nobody was injured as the incident took place early morning. Also Read - Low Visitor Turnout at Centuries-Old Durga Puja in Kolkata

Fire and Emergency Services have reached the spot to conduct relief operations. However, the pandal was already damaged by the time they reached the location. Also Read - Dussehra 2020: How Will Ravan Effigy Burn This Year? Here are Guidelines from Uttarakhand Govt

West Bengal Minister Sujit Basu also rushed to the spot to access the situation.

He said the cause of the fire is not yet known. A requisition for forensic has been given by the Bidhannagar police. Later in the day, a forensic team will visit the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire.

More details awaited…