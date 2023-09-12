Kolkata Flat Selling Case: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Appears Before ED For Questioning; Watch Video

The ED probe pertains to a group of senior citizens recently lodging a complaint accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area.

Kolkata: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a case of alleged fraud by a real estate company, of which she was a director, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan, the actor- turned politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member reached the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday to face the questioning on her past association as a director with a shady financial entity that duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

The ED probe pertains to a group of senior citizens recently lodging a complaint accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area. The 33-year-old Jahan had denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said that she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

As per the complaints filed at ED, the said corporate entity collected several crores of rupees from investors promising them residential flats at reasonable rates within four years. However, though they had not received those residential flats as yet, the directors of the said entity, including Jahan used that money to construct their own flats.

A couple of days after the matter surfaced in the media in the beginning of August this year, Jahan told newspersons that she resigned from the corporate entity in March 2017. She also claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.

