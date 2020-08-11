New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has extended the embargo on direct flights to Kolkata from six Indian cities–Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad till August 31. Also Read - International Flights: Govt Issues Revised Guidelines For International Arrivals | These Five Categories Exempted From 7-Day Institutional Quarantine

Notably, the ban on flights from these COVID-hit cities came into force on July 6, later it was extended till July 31 and then to August 15.

“The suspension of flights to Kolkata from high COVID-19 prevalence cities (viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad) will continue till 31st August”, said the West Bengal Government.