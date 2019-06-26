Kolkata: A student on Wednesday tried to slit her wrist in a school washroom, but, was saved by the staff just in time. The incident took place in Kolkata’s Ballygunge Shiksha Sadan School where the girl tried to harm herself with the help of a blade.

The school staff handed the girl over to her parents following primary treatment, ANI reported.

The principal of the school told the news agency that the girl was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Sudeshna Banerjee, Vice Principal of BSS School said, “We immediately gave her first-aid. She is stable now. Later on, we found out and she also told us that she is undergoing psychiatric treatment. She said,’Ma’am, I could not control myself yesterday. I don’t know what happened.”