New Delhi: Despite Kolkata registering nearly 500 Coronavirus cases on a everyday basis, the city just has one containment zone. Talking to news portal Hindustan Times, a Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said that the cases in the city are sporadic and coming from various locations. He said that an area is tagged a containment zone, only if multiple cases are reported from the same neighbourhood. Also Read - New Image of Coronavirus Released as Seen up Close Inside Human Lungs | SEE PIC

“If multiple cases are recorded from the same neighbourhood in one week, then it is tagged a containment zone. In Kolkata, there is only one such zone. The rest of the cases are more sporadic and coming from various locations,” the news portal quoted the official as saying. Also Read - Reserve 80% of All ICU Beds For COVID-19 Patients, Delhi Govt Orders Hospitals 'With Immediate Effect'

Few days ago, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh had said that Corona pandemic is over and the Mamata Banerjee-led government was unnecessarily imposing lockdown to stop the saffron brigade from holding public rallies. The video clip of the same had also gone viral on social media platforms. Also Read - With Over 94,000 Cases, India's Tally Crosses 47 Lakh-Mark; Recoveries Witness Steep Exponential Rise | Key Points

“Corona is Gone! Didi is acting. She is intentionally imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies in Bengal,” Ghosh had said.

Later, the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress came down heavily on the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president for his “horrifying” statement amid rising cases of the pandemic.

“While the whole of India is still fighting tirelessly against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, Dilip Ghosh announces Corona is Over. Evidently, he values vote bank politics much above human lives,” All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) official handle had tweeted.