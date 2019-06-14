New Delhi: Days after two junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata were assaulted by family members of a patient which led to mass protests in the state, doctors from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad government hospitals and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have joined in.

Healthcare services at government hospitals in various cities take a serious hit after doctors go on strike in solidarity with their West Bengal counterparts.

A complete shutdown of all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits, in some hospitals till 5 pm today has been imposed. (As part of contingency measures, emergency services will continue in all hospitals.) From Delhi, Mumbai to now Hyderabad, government doctors are out on the roads.

The protests erupted at the NRS Hospital on Tuesday morning bringing regular services to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night. The family members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence.

An intern named Paribaha Mukherjee sustained a serious skull injury in the attack and was admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences. With an improvement in his condition, Mukherjee has been shifted to the general bed and will be released from the hospital within the next two days.

Some studies show that 75 per cent of all doctors in India has faced some form of violence.

TOP DEVELOPMENTS SO FAR:

Services in a large number of West Bengal government hospitals continue to be paralysed for the fourth day today after striking junior doctors rejected a four-hour ultimatum from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw the agitation and restore normalcy on Thursday.

Mamata Banerjee’s harsh words resulted in the resumption of emergency services at the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital, where senior doctors took charge, but there was a hardening of posture on the part of the striking junior doctors, who lashed out at the Chief Minister for having called them “outsiders”, “urban Naxals” , “CPI(M) cadre” and “BJP workers”. Read:

Condemning the government’s role in the NRS case, Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s daughter Shabba Hakim (also a doctor), said, “We have a right to peaceful protest. We have a right to safety at work. P.S. as a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader”.

Doctors of AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital have also joined in the protest and have staged a boycott of work in the national capital today. The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has also urged all the RDAs across the country to join the token strike. “There is a complete breakdown of law and order, with reports of mobs attacking doctor hostels with weapons. The government has failed to provide protection and justice to doctors. “The AIIMS RDA condemns this in words and in spirit. Residents across the country are deeply hurt by these turn of events,” the RDA said in a statement.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked members of all its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges today.

Nagpur: Doctors with ‘Save the Saviour’ & ‘Stand with NRSMCH’ posters at Government Medical College, hold protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0jRGeW5qyF — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to observe strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal. Official statement reads, “We are shutting down our OPD, ward and academic services from 8 am to 5 pm today. Emergency services will not be hampered.”

Hyderabad: Doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences hold protest march over violence against doctors at West Bengal’s NRS Medical College & Hospital. pic.twitter.com/Y3BsYjxTZ8 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

Delhi: Patients face difficulties as Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS is on strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal. Relative of a patient says, “My mother’s dialysis was scheduled for today, we were told to go & get it done from somewhere else,” pic.twitter.com/sFVF6D8VMj — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019