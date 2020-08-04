New Delhi: Flight operations at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport will remain suspended on the revised lockdown day — 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31 August 2020. This comes a day after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal issued a revised list for biweekly lockdown in the state. Also Read - There Might Never be a 'Silver Bullet' For COVID-19: WHO Chief

As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28, instead of August 16, 17, 23 and 24 as announced earlier, the government order said, adding that several requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax complete shutdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community based customs.

"As per State Govt. order dated 03.08.2020, flight operations at Kolkata Airport will remain suspended on the revised lockdown days: 5th, 8th,20th, 21st, 27th, 28th & 31st August 2020″, the Kolkata airport tweeted on Tuesday.