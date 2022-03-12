Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a godown in the China Town area in Kolkata’s Tangra on Saturday evening. According to news agency ANI, at least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. In the video tweeted by ANI of the incidents, massive flames could be seen rising from the building.Also Read - EC Announces Bypoll Date For West Bengal, Chhatisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra | Check Details Here

According to regional media, no casualties due to fire have been reported yet, however, the fire has not been brought under control yet.

West Bengal | A massive fire breaks out at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/d1qdCRgmcX — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Further details are awaited.

(The story will be updated as and when more information is received)