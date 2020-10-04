Kolkata: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata’s East-West Metro corridor, and flagged off the first train from there to Salt Lake Sector-V. Also Read - '97 People on Board Shramik Specials Died Till 9 Sept': Centre Cites Data on Migrant Deaths For 1st Time

Goyal also said the entire stretch of the corridor, connecting Sector-V and Howrah Maidan, is likely to be completed by December 2021.

"I am told that by the end of next year, the entire East-West Corridor project of 16.55 km is expected to be completed; hopefully with no further hiccups coming up due to the Covid pandemic," he said while inaugurating the extension of the line till Phoolbagan Station through the virtual mode.

Goyal said the project, which has suffered delays owing to several issues, has been fast-tracked since 2015 because of the personal intervention and monitoring by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.