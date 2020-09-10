New Delhi: The Kolkata metro on Thursday announced that it will resume its operations from September 14, starting 8 AM. It said that a total of 110 trains will run an interval of 10 minutes. Also Read - Final-year Exams: Bengal Govt Shares Plan With UGC to Conduct Exams in October, Waiting For Reply

As a preventive measure amid the ongoing pandemic, only passengers with smart cards will be allowed to travel in the metro. Further, the services will remain suspended on Sundays.

The first train will leave at 8 am and the last train of the day will depart the terminal stations at both ends at 7.40 pm. The services will be available between Monday and Saturday, General Manager Manoj Joshi said. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urged passengers to follow the dos and don'ts to ensure safe travel.

“Kolkata Metro back on track: To ensure safe Metro travel, follow all the Dos and Don’ts. This is for your own safety,” Goyal tweeted, asking people to travel responsibly and sensibly. Joshi said that trains will run on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours and will have stoppages of 30 seconds at each station instead of the previous 20 seconds, in order to avoid the rush for boarding or deboarding

The e-passes can be booked from the ‘Pathadisha’mobile app. Entry to the metro stations will only be allowed on showing the e-passes. Only smart cards will be allowed for travelling on the metro, an official said.

The Metro Railway has decided to allow a maximum 400 passengers at a time in its trains to avoid crowding and to maintain COVID-related norms. Asked about the possible revenue loss owing to the reduced number of passengers and also services, Joshi said that the safety of the people is of foremost importance.

Notably, metro will also operate on September 13, but for the convenience of NEET aspirants and their parent. A total of 66 trains – 33 each in up and down directions – will be run on the said day from 11 AM to 7 PM from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

Kolkata Metro to resume operations on 14th September from 8 am. Total 110 trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes. Only Smart card passengers allowed to travel. Metro will operate on 13th September only for NEET aspirants & their parents: Kolkata Metro #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ooDumHODbU — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The metro services were halted in the last week of March, when the nationwide COVID lockdown was announced in the country.