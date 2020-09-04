New Delhi: Ahead of the resumption of Kolkata metro services, the West Bengal government has “proposed developing a system” for issuing e-passes to Metro rail commuters. Indrani Banerjee, the spokesperson of the rapid transit system, said that matter has been taken up for consideration but did not provide any further detail on how the system will be put to use. Also Read - West Bengal: Two-day Monsoon Session of State Assembly Won’t Have Question Hour | Here’s Why

"The state government has proposed developing a system for issuing e-passes, which will be provided by the Metro Railway. It has sought certain information from us to facilitate the process of issuing the passes," she said.

Senior officials of the Metro Railway and the state government met for the second time on Friday to discuss issues related to maintenance of social distancing norms and crowd management, before recommencement of services.

The officials are likely to meet again to finalise the modalities for ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, with the focus being on managing commuters at the gates of the Metro stations, Banerjee said after the meeting. The Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, has granted permission for resumption of Metro Railway services in cities from September 7 in a graded manner.

The state government subsequently issued an order to allow recommencement of services in Kolkata from September 8.