Kolkata Metro to Run Special Services After Cricket Match at Eden Gardens; Check Route Details Here

The special Metro services will be run on the North-South Metro Corridor (Blue Line), between Esplanade - Dakshineswar and Esplanade – Kavi Subhas. One service will start from Esplanade at 22.45 hrs. and reach Dakshineswar station at 23.18 hrs, while another service will start from Esplanade at 22.45 hrs and reach Kavi Subhas station at 23.18 hrs. Both services will stop at all the stations in between.

Kolkata: Cricket lovers of Kolkata, your prayers have been answered! The Metro Railway Authorities have announced that they will be running special Metro services after the scheduled commercial hours on October 31, 2023, to help fans get home safely after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

This is a huge relief for fans who were worried about how they would get home late at night after the match. Now, they can relax and enjoy the game without having to worry about anything.

World Cup Special Special Metro Services: Timings Here

So, cricket fans of Kolkata, get ready to cheer on your favorite team at Eden Gardens on October 31, 2023, and don’t forget to take advantage of the special Metro services to get home safely afterwards.

Pakistan and Bangladesh Aim For redemption in World Cup Clash At Eden Gardens

After a string of disappointing performances, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be looking to turn things around when they meet in a crucial World Cup match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Pakistan, which has lost its last four matches, is still clinging to the hope of reaching the semifinals, but against all odds. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has suffered five defeats in a row and knows that its dream of a last-four finish is all but over.

Both Pakistan And Bangladesh Struggling

Pakistan and Bangladesh are struggling in the ongoing World Cup, and they will need to find a way to bounce back from their recent setbacks if they want to finish the tournament on a high note.

The biggest challenge for both teams will be to overcome their mental blocks. They have been on a losing streak, and it can be difficult to turn things around when you are constantly losing. However, if they can manage to get their heads right, they will have a good chance of winning their remaining matches.

