Kolkata: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) said that it has refused to renew the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a Catholic religious congregation set up by Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, as "some adverse inputs were noticed." Issuing a statement on the matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made it clear that it did not freeze any account of the Missionaries of Charity, but was informed by the State Bank of India that the organization itself had sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts. The Missionaries of Charity has also issued a brief statement in Kolkata, saying it had asked its centres not to operate any foreign currency account till the issue of renewal of the organisation's FCRA registration was resolved.

FCRA renewal application of Missionaries of Charity: Sequence of Events

Clarification by the Missionaries of Charity

A clarification by the Missionaries of Charity came after the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Charity's application for renewal of the FCRA registration was refused on December 25 (Christmas Day) for not meeting eligibility conditions, as "some adverse inputs" were received. However, the statement signed by Sister M Prema, Superior General of the famed missionary body set up by Saint Teresa of Calcutta, did not clarify whether it had asked the State Bank of India to freeze its accounts, as claimed by the MHA.

"We would like to clarify that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity has been neither suspended nor cancelled. There is no freeze order by the MHA on any of our bank accounts. We have been informed that our FCRA renewal has not been approved. As a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC accounts until the matter is resolved, the Missionaries of Charity statement said.

Clarification by Home Ministry

The MHA statement came hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the Centre had frozen all bank accounts of the organisation founded by Mother Teresa. The Home Ministry said the application for the renewal of the FCRA registration of the organisation was refused on December 25 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under the FCRA and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011.

“No request or revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity for review of this refusal of renewal,” the statement said. The registration under the FCRA was valid up to October 31, 2021 which was subsequently extended up to December 31, 2021 along with other FCRA associations whose renewal applications were pending renewal.

“However, while considering the Missionaries of Charity’s renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of the organisation was not approved,” it said.

Political slugfest between the opposition and the ruling BJP

The decision of not renewing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of the organisation that was founded by Nobel laureate Mother Teresa to help the poor and the destitute in 1950 led to a political slugfest between the opposition and the ruling BJP, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leaders terming the move “shocking” and “disgusting”.

Slamming the move, CM Banerjee was the first to come out in support of the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) claiming that the Centre’s move had left “22,000 patients and employees” of the organisation “without food and medicines”.

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food and medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” Banerjee tweeted.

As the government clarified that it had not approved the MoC’s renewal application for “adverse inputs”, the ruling BJP hit out at Banerjee for being “poorly informed”.

“Poorly informed Mamata Banerjee gets it wrong, like always. This is what happens when you have an eye on Goa polls and religious polarisation and not governance is the only calling card. TMC’s Bengal model of appeasement has limited appeal, won’t work in rest of India,” Amit Malviya, BJP’s co-incharge of West Bengal, said in a tweet.

He also shared a statement on Twitter issued by the Missionaries of Charity, clarifying that the Home Ministry had not ordered freezing of its accounts. “Missionaries of Charity issues a statement and it is exactly what the Ministry of Home Affairs has said. If the two are on the same page, then whose propaganda is Mamata Banerjee peddling? Or is it a deliberate devious attempt to spread misinformation?” Malviya asked in another tweet.

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma expressed “shock” at the Centre’s action. “This is indeed shocking. When Mother Teresa wins a Nobel Prize, India rejoices. When her organisation serves the poor and destitute, the government cuts off their funding. Disgraceful,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Sharma demanded the prime minister’s intervention in the matter and an immediate reversal of the decision. “Shocked at the Government’s action of freezing the accounts of Missionaries of Charity. Condemning the cruel, insensitive and inhuman decision which will hurt the ailing and suffering poor the most,” he tweeted.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also tweeted, “Nothing can be more shocking than denying future foreign contributions to the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, West Bengal. This is the greatest insult to the memory of Mother Teresa who devoted her life to care for the ‘poor and wretched’ of India.”

Rajya Sabha MP of the Trinamool Congress Derek O’Brien accused the Centre of carrying out a “hit job” on the Kolkata-headquartered Missionaries of Charity and resorting to “spin doctoring and a cover-up”. He also accused the Centre of “intimidating” the organisation and “piling pressure to extract” a statement from it on the issue.

(With Agency inputs)