Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to register landslide victory in Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021 for the third consecutive term. As per the state election commission (SEC), TMC has received nearly 74.2% vote share and of the total 144, TMC candidates are leading on 124 wards, the trends showed. The BJP, on the other hand, was leading in five wards, while the CPI(M) and the Congress are leading in one ward each,” the State Election Commission official said.Also Read - Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee's TMC Set For Clean Sweep, BJP in Distant Third Spot

For the unversed, the TMC has been in power in KMC since 2010. The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year’s assembly elections. The KMC is divided into 144 administrative wards, which are grouped into 16 boroughs. Sporadic incidents of violence, including the hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday, even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021: Ward-wise winners list

Ward number 117: Amit Singh, TMC

Ward number 119: Kakoli Bag, TMC

Ward number 88: Mala Roy

Ward number 85: Debashis Kumar

Ward number 11: Atin Ghosh, TMC

Ward number 13: Anindya Routh, TMC

Ward Number 22: BJP candidate leading

Ward number 23: BJP candidate leading

Ward number 41: BJP candidate leading

Ward number 42: BJP candidate ahead of others

Ward number 50: BJP candidate leading

Ward number 45: Congress candidate leading

Ward number 103: CPI (M) leader leading