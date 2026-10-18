Kolkata Pandal stampede: Section 163 BNSS imposed for three days after accident claims 19 lives on Sunday

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand imposed Section 163 BNSS in parts of central Kolkata for three days following the Chorbagan pandal stampede.

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View of the closed entry gate barricaded by police following a stampede-like situation at another venue in the city, at Chetla Agrani Durga Puja pandal (PTI)

Kolkata: Following the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across sensitive zones of the city. Effective for three days from October 18 to October 20, 2026, the restrictions cover areas under the Bowbazar Police Station bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road, strictly prohibiting unlawful assemblies and the carrying of dangerous weapons to maintain public order.

Catastrophic stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal

In the wake of the catastrophic stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal that resulted in 19 fatalities and dozens of injuries, the Kolkata Police administration has taken swift preventive action to maintain law and order. Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand issued an official executive order enforcing Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across key commercial and academic thoroughfares in central Kolkata.

Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita(BNSS) imposed

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the power conferred by Sub-Section(1) of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita(BNSS), 2023 read with the Sub-Section(3) of the said Section, I, Ajay Nand, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata being an Executive Magistrate for the Metropolitan area of Kolkata as well as in the district of South 24 Parganas(within the limits of the suburbs of Kolkata falling under Kolkata police jurisdiction)do hereby prohibit for a period of 03(three) days from 18.10.2026 to 20.10.2026 or until further order, any unlawful assembly of 05(five) or more persons, carrying of lathi, any lethal or other dangerous weapons or doing of any act which is likely to cause breach of the peace and disturbances of the public tranquility within the said Area in the town of Kolkata,” the order reads.

The order was issued in view of concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety. It will remain in force for three days or until further orders.

The Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), is closely monitoring the situation. A helpline has been issued for assistance: 1800 345 5678.

(With inputs from agencies)