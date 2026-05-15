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Kolkata Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol rate crosses 100-mark, to now cost Rs 108.74 per litre after West Bengal Assembly elections

Kolkata Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol rate crosses 100-mark, to now cost Rs 108.74 per litre after West Bengal Assembly elections

Petrol and Diesel prices in Kolkata has been hiked. Check the latest rates.

Kolkata Fuel Price Today, May 15: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday. This increase in fuel prices has been reported for the first time in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices. The latest hike comes 16 days after assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

What is the current rate of petrol and diesel in Kolkata?

According to the Election Commission of India’s website, the West Bengal Assembly Election results were announced on May 4, 2026. Meanwhile, the election was held in two phases. Phase 1 election was held on April 23. Meanwhile, the ECI conducted the Phase 2 elections on April 29. The counting of votes was held on May 4, 2026. Fuel prices had remained unchanged through the polling period despite a sharp rise in international oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.

Prices have remained on freeze since April 2022 but for a one-off reduction by Rs 2 a litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024, just before Lok Sabha elections. Rates were last hiked in April 2022.

In Kolkata, petrol now costs Rs 108.74 per litre and diesel Rs 95.13. Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.

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