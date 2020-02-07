New Delhi: Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including party’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were on Friday detained by Kolkata Police at the beginning of a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally.

The pro-CAA rally was being held near Tollygunge Phari in south Kolkata. As per reports, the BJP cadre was taken into custody as they did not have permission to hold a rally in the area. As they tried to begin their march without a permit, police officials obstructed and took several leaders away into police vans.

Kolkata: Police detains BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the start point of BJP's rally in Tollygunge Phari supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. pic.twitter.com/NVEU9f1TCp — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

The BJP has been holding many rallies across the state as well as rest of the country to ‘raise awareness’ about the contentious CAA, that has been a political flashpoint in many opposition-led states. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been one of the most vocal detractors of the Centre’s implementation of CAA, NRC, as well as the NPR.

Several states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab have already refused to implement the Citizenship law in their states. Yesterday, the Kamal Nath government of Madhya Pradesh also joined the anti-CAA bandwagon.