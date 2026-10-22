Kolkata puja stampede probe: Forensic team conducts 3D scan of Chorbagan pandal

Investigating the deadly Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, a forensic team deployed 3D scanning and digital mapping at the Chorbagan pandal premises to recreate the scene and identify structural lapses

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Kolkata Stampede- File image

Kolkata: A forensic team from the Kolkata Police conducted a detailed 3D scan and digital mapping of the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal premises on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation into the tragic stampede. The 3D scanning process was executed to create a precise digital reconstruction of the venue, offering investigators clarity on the pandal’s architectural layout, spatial design, and exit pathways. According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and forensic experts are utilizing the spatial data alongside closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to determine whether narrow passages, structural bottlenecks, or sudden crowd accumulation caused the deadly crush.

Special investigation team (SIT) investigates Kolkata stampede

Forensic experts accompanied the members of the special investigation team (SIT) of the Kolkata police, headed by an assistant commissioner-ranking official from the detective department (DD) of the city police. The SIT members had visited Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal earlier also. On Thursday, in addition to viewing CCTV footage, the SIT members reconstructed the sequence of events of the accident by questioning civic volunteers and club members who were present at the pandal at the time of the tragedy on Saturday night.

“It is not possible to keep the pandal in that place for a long time. Before demolishing the pandal, it is necessary to collect all the necessary samples, which will help in the investigation at a later stage. That is exactly why forensic experts have scanned the entire pavilion through 3D scanning. In the future, the footage of the 3D scan will give an idea about the scene,” said a city police insider.

Meanwhile, the police have detained a person from Nadia district of West Bengal, suspected to have made the misleading announcement on the microphone before the stampede that triggered panic among the devotees present within the pandal premises, prompting them to rush towards the exit gate that night.

The misleading announcement was made at a time when chaos had already started surfacing within the pandal because of the rains, with those outside trying to get inside the pandal to save themselves from the rain and those within the pandal refusing to go out for the same reason.

(With inputs from agencies)