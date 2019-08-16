New Delhi: One person has died and 17 others have been injured after being struck by lightning near Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Friday following thunderstorms and incessant rainfall in the city.

Kolkata: One dead and 17 injured after being struck by lightning near Victoria Memorial. The injured have been shifted to SSKM Hospital. More details awaited. #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

The deceased has been identified as Subir Pal, 34, who was visiting the monument along with his wife and daughter. The injured have been shifted to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital.

On Friday, Kolkata received torrential rains and thunderstorms with lightning that are likely to continue for the next two days, the Met department stated. More details awaited.