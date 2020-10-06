Of the 19 metros in India, Kolkata has recorded the least number of sexual assault cases on women, NCRB data has revealed. The metropolis has also not recorded any attempt to rape or sexual harassment case. Also Read - Kolkata Metro East-West Corrider: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurates First Train From Phoolbagan Station

According to a report released recently by the National Crime Records Bureau, 14 cases of sexual assaults were registered in the city in 2019. Like Kolkata, Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, too, has not reported any sexual harassment case, the report said.

According to the NCRB data, 12,902 cases of crime against women were registered in Delhi last year, while 6,519 cases were recorded by Mumbai Police.

Uttar Pradesh (59,853) has the highest number of crime against women cases, while Maharashtra (37,144) ranks third after Rajasthan (41,550).

India recorded an average of 87 rape cases daily in 2019 and overall 4,05,861 cases of crime against women during the year, a rise of over 7% from 2018. However, the conviction rate is as low as 27.8%. This means, out of 100 accused, only 28 gets convicted.

“Majority of these cases under the Indian Penal Code were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’ (30.9%) followed by ‘Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (21.8%), ‘kidnapping and abduction of women’ (17.9%),” the NCRB data for 2019 showed.

The findings come amidst widespread outrage over the gangrape and brutalisation of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

The crime bureau data also showed a significant rise in cases of crimes against children. From 2018, crimes against children have gone up by 4.5% in 2019. Uttar Pradesh also had the highest number of crimes against girl children under the POCSO Act with 7,444 cases, followed by Maharashtra (6,402) and Madhya Pradesh (6,053).