5 coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express derail in Assam’s Digaru, several passengers injured

Seven coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express derail near Guwahati, several passengers injured

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Seven coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express derail near Guwahati (PC: @Ameenuzz)

New Delhi: Seven coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express, along with the locomotive, derailed near Digaru on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam. According to the reports, the train was crossing Digaru when the accident occurred. “At around 06:54 hrs on 11.11.2026, while Train No. 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru Railway Station in Assam to give precedence to another train, the Loco Pilot could not control the speed, resulting in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with 5 coaches derailed,” Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told news agency ANI.

No injuries or casualties were reported. Passengers were taken to their destinations by an alternate train.

“All passengers are safe and no injuries to anyone. Passengers are being taken to their destinations by an alternate train. Relief and rescue operations have been started immediately, and the General Manager along with other officials have proceeded to the site,” Sharma said.

The train Sairang Express has derailed crossing Digaru. @gm_nfr please send help. @DY365 @guwahatiplus https://t.co/L7uC7xqZrU — Aminuzz (@Ameenuzz) November 11, 2026

Further details are awaited.